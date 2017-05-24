25-year-old man suffers life threatening injuries in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a shooting Wednesday night.
The incident happened in the 500 block of Walker Ave., around 8:30 p.m.
When police arrived they found a 25-year-old man outside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
