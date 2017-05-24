MacArthur Center Mall offering FREE outdoor movie screenings

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all movie lovers!
Enjoy a movie under the stars at Movies at the Mall every Wednesday night starting June 21.
Don’t forget to grab a blanket or a lawn chair–the movies will be shown outside on the MacArthur Center Green.
Admission is free and the movies start at 8 p.m.
Here’s the summer 2017 lineup:
- June 21st – “Monster Trucks”
- June 28th – “The Lego Batman Movie” — As a special treat, guests will get a preview of The Virginia Living Museum’s upcoming exhibit “NATURE CONNECTS: Art with LEGO Bricks” running from Friday, July 22 through Sunday, November 26.
- July 5th – “Secret Life of Pets” — Bring your dogs and cats! The Norfolk SPCA will be onsite collecting donations for a supply drive, please bring pet food or a pet toy. They will also have information about volunteering and becoming a foster pet parent.
- July 12th – “Elf”
- July 19th – “Finding Dory”
- July 26th – “Moana”