Williamsburg residents warned after fox tests positive for rabies in the area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Peninsula Health District has notified residents in Williamsburg that a fox has tested positive for rabies.

The grey fox was in the area of the 100 block of Indian Circle off Pocahontas Trail.

The health department said anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to call 757-603-4277.

Exposures also includes direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The health department said rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s.