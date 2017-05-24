× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road work for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Coleman Bridge 1:00 PM

–

VIRGINIA BEACH – London Bridge Road Closures NB

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced an emergency lane closure of a portion of the northbound lane of London Bridge Road between International Parkway and Potters Road to allow for excavation work. The work is part of the cleanup effort from the fuel spill at Naval Air Station on May 11th.

Work will begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and will continue each day at those hours until the work is completed.

–

–

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE – MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNELS May 19 to Friday, May 26

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures May 24-25 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Single lane closure May 24 from midnight until 5 a.m. the following morning between MLK Expressway and Effingham Street.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT May 21-27

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Single-lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) under the I-64 overpass May 23-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure on I-64 east and west May 24 and alternating single-lane closure May 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250). Segment II: Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) May 21-25, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Busch Gardens (Exit 243). Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Full closure and single-lane closures as follows: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound May 21-24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure and single-lane closures as follows:

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 21-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure overnight southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 21-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure overnight southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closure westbound starting just before Bay Avenue and ending just before 4 th View Street. One lane will remain open at all times: May 22-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: May 24 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 21-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Williamsburg/Jamestown (Exit 242A) and ending just before Camp Peary (Exit 238).

Alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 22-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 22-25 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and May 26 from 5 a.m. to noon. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 22-25 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 26 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Single-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the following ramp. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west May 21-25 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the following ramp. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Southbound, Suffolk: Full closures at the following ramps: Alternating closures of the on/off-ramps from I-664 south to College Drive (Exit 8) May 21-25 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. No more than two ramps will be closed at a time. Detours will be in place.

Full closures at the following ramps:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: May 22-25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:

VA-199 (Humelsine Parkway), Williamsburg: Single-lane closure eastbound on Humelsine Parkway between VA-143 (Merrimac Trail) and I-64. One lane will remain open at all times: May 22-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closure eastbound on Humelsine Parkway between VA-143 (Merrimac Trail) and I-64. One lane will remain open at all times:

Route 671 (Armory Drive), Franklin: Alternating lane closures across all lanes east and west under US-58. Stoppages up to 15 minutes in both directions are possible during the project: May 23-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes east and west under US-58. Stoppages up to 15 minutes in both directions are possible during the project: