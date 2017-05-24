× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and possible storms overnight

***A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 2 AM Thursday for the James River in Surry, Isle of Wight, and James City counties. Minor tidal flooding is expected near high tide overnight.***

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more wet weather and possible storms in your First Warning Forecast.

As we head into tonight, we’re tracking scattered showers and possible storms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, so we will be keeping a close eye on First Warning radar. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog. Lows tonight in the mid and upper 60s.

A few showers and patchy fog possible Thursday morning. Then, some clouds and a little bit of sunshine. However, a few more scattered showers and storms could develop by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Looks like we’ll finally see sunshine and dry conditions for Friday! High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

As we head into the holiday weekend, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Doesn’t look like it’ll be a complete washout. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Scattered showers and possible storms (60%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Some morning fog, followed by some breaks in the clouds. Scattered showers/storms (50%). Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.