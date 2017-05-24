× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more showers and storms

***A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 10 PM Wednesday to 2 AM Thursday for the James River in Surry, Isle of Wight, and James City counties. Minor tidal flooding is expected near high tide overnight.***

Tracking more showers and storms….It’s been gloomy today with low clouds and areas of drizzle. But as move through tonight and Thursday, more showers and storms are in your First Warning Forecast.

This afternoon, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with areas of drizzle and possibly a shower or two. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s for most areas. Tonight, scattered showers and storms will roll in from our southwest. Some storms could be strong to severe. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

On Thursday, a few showers and storms are possible early in the morning. Then, we’ll likely see clouds and a little sunshine. However, a few more scattered showers and storms could develop by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.Then, this weekend, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible through the holiday. Highs will be in the 80s.

This: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Sun and Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1980 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co.

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.