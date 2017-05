NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News and Hampton Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of 24th Street.

It happened Wednesday at 2:13 p.m.

When units arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor window and eaves on the front of the house.

The fire was under control just before 2:30 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries to bystanders or firefighters during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.