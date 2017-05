CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating the robbery of a Wells Fargo in the 600 block of N. Battlefield Blvd.

Witnesses told police a black male came into the bank, armed with a handgun and demanded money.

When the suspect received the cash from the teller, he ran out of the bank.

No one was injured.

Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.