Charlotte to host 2019 NBA All-Star weekend

NEW YORK, N.Y. – After moving the 2017 NBA All-Star game away from Charlotte due to the controversial HB2 law, the NBA awarded Charlotte the 2019 All-Star game.

The 68th All-Star game will be held at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets, on February 17, 2019.

It will be the first All-Star game in Charlotte in 28 years. The game was scheduled to be in Charlotte this past February, but with no repeal of the HB2 bathroom restrictions, the NBA moved the game to New Orleans.

League Commissioner Adam Silver stated last month that there would be no NBA All-Star game in Charlotte until there was a repeal of anti-discrimination ordinances in the HB2.

“While we understand the concerns of those who say the repeal of HB2 did not go far enough, we believe the recent legislation eliminates the most egregious aspects of the prior law.” said Silver.

“Additionally, it allows us to work with the leadership of the Hornets organization to apply a set of equality principles to ensure that every All-Star event will proceed with open access and anti-discrimination policies. All venues, hotels and businesses we work with during All-Star will adhere to these policies as well.”