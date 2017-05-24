Behind on this season of Survivor? Catch up now before the finale!

Survivor: Game Changers has been one of the most explosive seasons of Survivor yet. Below are some of the big moments to help you catch up before Wednesday night’s final episode.

“Queen” of Survivor takes down the “King”

The competition heated up right away in the first episode when two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine rallied tribe mates to boot another former winner Tony Vlachos.

Watch that moment here.

Troyzan finds Hidden Immunity Idol during challenge

In the second episode, Troyzan Robertson managed to snag a Hidden Immunity Idol that was hidden right under a puzzle his tribe needed to complete during a challenge. He has managed to keep the idol secret from all other castaways until this point. Will he tell anyone before playing it during the final episode?

Watch Troyzan find the idol here.

Two tribes vote in single tribal council

For the first time in Survivor history, two tribes had to vote out one person at tribal council. The tribes needed to work together to vote out one person or risk a tie vote that would lead to a rock-draw elimination.

Craziness ensued as castaways scurried around tribal council, whispering in each other’s ears. In the end, the castaways voted along tribe lines but Tai Trang used a hidden immunity idol on Sierra Dawn-Thomas, saving her and sending Malcom Freberg home.

JT leaves Immunity Idol at camp, gets voted out

The headline really says it all… click here to watch JT’s bad decision.

Queen is dethroned

Two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine was voted out in Episode 5 after dominating her tribe for the first couple of weeks of the game. Sandra has played Survivor for a total of 94 games in her three seasons.

Castaway outed as transgender

The most talked-about moment of the season happened in Episode 6 when three-time player Jeff Varner revealed that another tribe member, Zeke Smith, is transgender.

Varner made the announcement at tribal council while he was explaining why his fellow castaways should keep him in the game. He was trying to make the point that Zeke was hiding things, including the fact that he was transgender.

Other tribe members immediately came to Zeke’s defense, telling Varner what he did was wrong.

Several castaways were brought to tears as they discussed what happened and shared their support for Zeke.

Varner made news that week when he lost his job after the episode aired.

Watch the very emotional tribal council here.

Debbie gets sent to Exile Island… but it’s not bad

Debbie Wanner was sent to Exhile Island, normally a lonely harsh place, but this time it was a boat filled with food and comfortable amenities. While there, she had a visit from Caramoan Survivor winner John Cochran who offered her advice and a choice of advantage.

The advantage Debbie chose gave her an extra vote to use at tribal council. She used her advantage two episodes later to ensure four-time player Ozzy Lusth went home.

Tribe comes together to help Cirie push through

Cirie Fields had a difficult time going across a balance beam during a reward challenge and after the other team won the challenge, fellow tribe mates stepped in to encourage and help her finish.

Cirie didn’t read the fine print

In last week’s episode, Sarah Lacina gave Cirie Fields her Legacy Advantage to hold on to during Tribal Council as a trust exercise. Cirie attempted to play the advantage but found out it was non-transferable and had to give it back to Sarah. Sarah then used the advantage to steal Cirie’s vote and ensure that Michaela Bradshaw went home.

Watch that tribal council here.

Who is left?

Idol Check

Going into Wednesday’s season finale, there are at least three immunity idols still in play. Tai has two idols and Troyzan has one.