Arrest made in murder of 61-year-old Mathews County man

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. – A 21-year-old Newport News man has been arrested and charged in a May 4 homicide in Mathews County.

That night, Mathews County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2600 block of Ridgefield Road after receiving multiple calls about an altercation and shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found two people had been shot and one was unresponsive. That person, identified as 61-year-old Steven Allen Eary, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities said that a 21-year-old man had been taken into custody at the scene for questioning, but no charges had been filed.

On Wednesday, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Chad C. Whitmore was arrested Tuesday and charged with Murder, Malicious Wounding, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He has been transported to the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center and is being held without bond.