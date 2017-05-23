Virginia wins third straight NCAA men’s tennis title

ATHENS, Ga. – For the third straight year, Virginia men’s tennis is best in the NCAA.

Tuesday, UVA defeated Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina to win the 2017 NCAA men’s tennis national title. It’s the third consecutive national championship for the ‘Hoos and their fourth in five years.

Virginia finishes the season 34-and-1, including a 4-and-0 record vs. UNC. UVA joins UCLA (1952-54), Southern California (1962-64, 1966-69, 2009-12), and Stanford (1988-90, 1995-98) as the only three schools to win three (or more) consecutive titles in NCAA men’s tennis.

Final: The Virginia Cavaliers win their fourth NCAA Championship with a 4-2 victory over North Carolina. JC Aragone with the clinch. pic.twitter.com/4gdhvRaxCX — Virginia Tennis (@UVAMensTennis) May 23, 2017

The championship match marks the final time head coach Brian Boland will guide UVA. In March, he announced he was leaving Charlottesville after 16 seasons to take over as the head of men’s tennis for USTA Development.