Virginia Dept. of Game and Inland Fisheries offering three free fishing days

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Ever wanted to take up fishing? Now’s your chance!

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries announced three free fishing days for 2017.

No fishing license of any kind will be needed for rod and reel fishing in freshwater or saltwater on June 2, 3 and 4.

“These free fishing days are an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our natural resources,” said John M. R. Bull, Virginia’s Marine Resources Commissioner. “Virginia is blessed with spectacular fishing opportunities and we work hard create and maintain our saltwater fisheries so anglers have good chances of landing some fish. This goes to the heart of our conservation efforts.”

All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions, will remain in effect. To find fishing regulations, click here. Printed regulations are also available at most major outdoor retailers throughout the state that sell hunting and fishing licenses.

Share a picture of your greatest catch below!