Virginia Beach police officers save man from drowning in 40 degree weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thousands of men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day when they go to work here in Hampton Roads.

Tuesday night we continue our series dedicated to the first responders who went above and beyond the call of duty this year.

Tuesday night on News 3 at 11 Priscilla Monti tells us the story of Virginia Beach Police Officers Ross Stolle and Officer Michael Weeks who put their own safety at risk as they plunged into the icy Atlantic Ocean on January 15 to save a man from drowning.

The Valor Awards are presented by the Hampton Roads Chamber. News 3 is honored to partner this year and showcase incredible feats of bravery.

