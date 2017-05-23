× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy stretch continues

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More rain on the way… An area of low pressure will slide across the Carolinas today, bringing in even more rain. Watch out for pockets of patchy but dense fog for your morning drive. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with rain building in this morning. Rain will be widespread and heavy at times. Some storms could mix in but severe weather is not expected. Our biggest threat will be for heavy downpours that could result in ponding on the roads and localized flooding. Highs will only reach to near 70 today.

Rain will continue this evening, becoming more scattered overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow but showers will be much more scattered. Wednesday will be more clouds than rain for most of the day. Highs will return to the low 70s tomorrow. Rain and storm chances will increase for Wednesday evening. Showers and storms will continue for Thursday. Highs will warm into the 80s to end the week.

Today: AM Fog, Cloudy, Rain (90%). Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%). Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 23rd

2005 F0 Tornado: Surry Co

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.00″

