Portsmouth mother charged in AMBER Alert scare guilty for contributing to delinquency of a minor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A mother who was charged in an AMBER Alert scare has been found guilty on one of her charges.

Officials said Asia Jarvis was in court on May 18 and was found guilty for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jarvis is ordered to have no contact with the victims involved until further notice, court officials said.

She is also charged with assault and battery to a family member but that charge has been continued until 2018.

Jarvis previously talked to News 3’s Merris Badcock from jail, after turning herself in and said the charges are bogus.

Jarvis explained that the father of her children, Dalano McKinney, has sole custody of their two kids. However, McKinney lives with Jarvis under her roof, and she takes care of their children.

The AMBER Alert was issued after 24-year-old Jarvis allegedly took her two children, 5-year-old Dominique Jarvis, and 18-month-old Messiah Jarvis.

Police said Jarvis threatened to kill her children if their father, Dalano McKinney, did not give her money.

