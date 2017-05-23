Police believe Suffolk gas station robber could be connected to other Hampton Roads robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday at the Shell gas station in the 3700 block of Bridge Road in Bennett's Creek.

The call came in at 7:13 a.m.

Police say a man entered the gas station, pulled out a gun and took cash from the register. No one was injured.

The suspect ran away immediately after the robbery towards a Walgreen's across the street.

THe suspect wore a mask over his face, a dark hoodie, khaki pants, white socks and dark shoes.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect has a distinctive stance and way of walking.

Authorities believe that the robber could be the same individual who has recently committed similar offenses in other Hampton Roads cities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.