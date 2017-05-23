ODU’s Rutherford, Young, Bainbridge named 1st team All-Conference

IRVING, Texas (ODU Media Relations) – Jared Young and Zach Rutherford both earned specialty awards and a total of six Monarchs earned All-Conference USA honors, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Young, a juco transfer from Connors State Community College in Oklahoma, was named the Newcomer of the Year, while Rutherford was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Rutherford, Young and Adam Bainbridge were all named to the all-conference first team, while the freshman trio of Kyle Battle, Vinnie Pasquantino and John Wilson all landed on the all-freshman team.

Rutherford, a shortstop from Chesapeake, was named the Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to landing on the all-conference first team. Rutherford has committed just four errors this season, while leading the league in assists with 191, 30 more than any other player in the conference. Rutherford’s current fielding percentage of .985 would be a single-season school record for shortstops. At the plate, Rutherford is hitting .345 with 25 doubles, two home runs and 55 RBIs. His 25 doubles lead the conference and rank third in the nation, while the 55 RBIs are second in C-USA.

Young, a second baseman from Prince George, Canada, earned both Newcomer of the Year and first team all-conference honors, following a breakthrough season in his first year at ODU. A juco transfer from Connors State Community College, Young leads the Monarchs with a .376 average, seven home runs and an OPS of 1.037. Young, who was also named to the C-USA All-Academic Team yesterday, hit a league-leading .433 in conference games, 20 points higher than any other player.

Bainbridge, a left-handed pitcher from Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, is 7-3 with a 3.46 ERA on the year. The Saturday starter, Bainbridge leads the conference in innings pitched with 91.0 and has struck out a team-high 67, while walking only 19. Bainbridge is one of just four pitchers in C-USA who have thrown two complete games and also tossed a four-hit shutout against Charlotte, the first by a Monarch pitcher since 2013.

Battle, Pasquantino and Wilson marked three of the 11 selections on the all-freshman team. Battle, an outfielder from Glen Allen, is hitting .335, which ranks third on the team, with 35 RBIs and six stolen bases. Pasquantino, a first baseman from Moseley, is hitting .324 to go along with five home runs and 35 RBIs, which both rank third on ODU. Wilson, a starting pitcher from Pittstown, New Jersey, is 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts. Opponents are hitting just .213 off of Wilson, who has been the starting pitcher in two combined shutouts this season.

For more information on the Conference USA Baseball awards, visit ConferenceUSA.com. In addition, a full list of honorees can be found below.

2017 CONFERENCE USA BASEBALL AWARDS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dylan Burdeaux, Sr., 1B, Southern Miss

PITCHER OF THE YEAR

Nate Harris, Sr., RHP, Louisiana Tech

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Matt Wallner, Fr., OF, Southern Miss

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Jared Young, Jr., 2B, Old Dominion

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zach Rutherford, Jr., SS, Old Dominion

KEITH LeCLAIR COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Berry, Southern Miss

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

Chad Caillet, Southern Miss

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

IF Dylan Burdeaux, Sr., Southern Miss

IF Tyler Frank, Sr., Florida Atlantic

IF Zach Rutherford, Jr., Old Dominion

IF Jared Young, Jr., Old Dominion

OF T.J. Nichting, Sr., Charlotte

OF Raphael Gladu, Sr., Louisiana Tech

OF Sam Finfer, Sr., Marshall

C Brent Diaz, Sr., Louisiana Tech

DH Aaron Aucker, Jr., Middle Tennessee

UT Taylor Braley, Jr., Southern Miss

SP Adam Bainbridge, Sr., Old Dominion

SP Nate Harris, Sr., Louisiana Tech

SP Colton Laws, So., Charlotte

SP Kirk McCarty, Sr., Southern Miss

RP Nick Sandlin, So., Southern Miss

RP Colt Smith, Jr., Southern Miss

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

IF Riley Delgado, Sr., Middle Tennessee

IF JC Escarra, Jr., FIU

IF Chase Lunceford, Sr., Louisiana Tech

IF Brett Netzer, Jr., Charlotte

IF Jordan Washam, Sr., Louisiana Tech

OF Brewer Hicklen, So., UAB

OF Mason Irby, Jr., Southern Miss

OF Matt Wallner, Fr., Southern Miss

C Dominic DiCaprio, So., Rice

DH Jared Shouppe, Sr., Florida Atlantic

UT Dane Myers, Jr., Rice

SP Zach Flanagan, Charlotte

SP Tyler Giovanoni, UTSA

SP Thomas Lowery, UAB

SP Wade Martin, Marshall

RP Karl Craigie, Sr., UTSA

RP Cameron Ragsdale, Sr., Florida Atlantic

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

1B Vinnie Pasquantino, Old Dominion

OF Eric Rivera, Florida Atlantic

OF Kyle Battle, Old Dominion

OF Matt Wallner, Southern Miss

C Zack Smith, Charlotte

P Matt Brooks, Charlotte

P Nick MacDonald, FIU

P Tyler Myrick, FIU

P Kyle Griffen, Louisiana Tech

P John Wilson, Old Dominion

P Matt Canterino, Rice