Norfolk Police looking for convenience store robber

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need your help finding a robbery suspect.

On May 23 around 3:20 p.m., police responded to the Fast Trek at 2335 Azalea Garden Road for a robbery call.

When police arrived, the clerk told them a man came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The clerk complied and the man ran away.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black man, around 5’8″ tall in his late 20s to early 30s. He was last seen wearing a white shirt covering his head, green bandana covering his face, black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

If you know any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.