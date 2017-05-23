Newport News Police: Man charged with assault after threatening roommate with knife

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was arrested after an argument with his roommate turned physical.

On May 22 around 8:30 p.m., police were sent to the 300 block of Adams Wood Lane in reference to a physical fight between roommates.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, a 26-year-old Gloucester man. The victim told police that he and his roommate, 37-year-old Timothy Mitchell, were in a verbal argument that turned physical.

The victim told police he went to his bedroom to get away from Mitchell, but Mitchell followed him.

At some point, Mitchell raised his first and pushed the victim onto the bed.

Mitchell then asked to use the victim’s phone and he refused.

Mitchell left the room, returned with a knife in hand and began to verbally threaten the victim.

The victim called police.

Officers arrested Mitchell and charged him with abduction by force or intimidation and assault.