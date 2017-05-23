Morning Rounds: Heat exhaustion signs and symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, VA - Memorial Day weekend is often considered the unofficial start to summer, and the heat won't be far behind. Dr. Ryan Light with TMPG Greenbrier Family Medicine joined News 3 This Morning with important reminders about heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"Heat exhaustion can contribute to heat stroke," said Dr. Light. "When you're out playing in the sun, you could run into some problems."

Dr. Light outlined the signs and symptoms, what steps to take, and when to call 911.

Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion

• Nausea or vomiting

• Heavy sweating often accompanied by cold, clammy skin

• Weak, rapid pulse

• Pale or flushed face

• Muscle cramps

• Headache

• Weakness or fatigue

• Faintness or dizziness

What steps to take

• Move the person out of the heat and into a shady or air-conditioned place.

• Lay the person down and elevate the legs and feet slightly.

• Remove tight or heavy clothing.

• Have the person drink cool water or other beverage without caffeine or alcohol

• Cool the person by spraying or sponging with cool water and fanning.

• Monitor the person carefully

When to call 911

• Fainting

• Confusion

• Seizures

• Fever of 104 F (40 C) or greater