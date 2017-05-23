Memorial Day travel at highest since 2005

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Nearly 40 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

That’s one million more than travelers last year, creating the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005.

According to AAA, 1.1 million people across Virginia will be traveling this weekend, with cars still being the preferred mode of transporation.

“The expected spike in Memorial Day travel mirrors the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” said Georjeane Blumling, Vice President of Public Affairs for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “Higher confidence has led to more consumers spending, and many Americans are choosing to allocate their extra money on travel this Memorial Day.”

AAA defines the Memorial Day travel period as Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29.

2017 marks the third consecutive year of growth in Memorial Day travel, wiht 2.7 percent more travelers than last year. A 2.6 percent increase is expected for Virginian travelers.

Over 86,000 Virginians will be flying this year, a 5.8 percent increase. There will be a .1 percent increase in travel by other modes in Virginia, including cruises, trains and buses.

Drivers will also pay the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015. Airfares, car rental rates and mid-range hotels are trending higher than Memorial Day 2016.