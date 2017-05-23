Making plans to party in Currituck on Coast Live

CURRITUCK, NC - With both spectacular sunrises and sunsets, along with festivals, beach fun and a new water park on the way, Currituck is just a short drive from the Hampton Roads area - perfect for a day trip or a long weekend getaway.

Stop By Welcome Center on Mainland Rt.168 or Corolla Visitor’s Center for more information.

www.visitcurrituck.com

Memorial Day Beach Blast
May 28
12:00 - 5:00 pm
Historic Corolla Park
1100 Club Road - Corolla
