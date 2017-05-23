Know your passenger rights when flying

These days traveling by airplane is much more common than ever before. In the golden age of air travel it seemed as though everyone was first class.

Today some see flying as common as riding a city bus.

With 832 million passengers on U.S. airline carriers last year alone, some issues have come up.

Skyrocketing fuel costs lead to a government bailout and new fees, tempers flare as airlines overbook flights and delayed flights leave people stranded for hours. These are just a few issues passengers face.

Kate Hanni is the founder of the world’s largest passenger rights organization, FlyersRights.org. Her organization was created to set new airline rules and to fight for passenger rights.

Watch News 3 at 11 Wednesday to learn what rights you have as an airline passenger.