Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight burglary, car break-ins

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – Isle of Wight deputies are investigating several break-ins and a burglary that happened on May 23.

Just before 1:30 a.m., dispatchers received an alarm notification from the Verizon Wireless Store on 13440 Carrollton Blvd.

When a deputy arrived, the front door to the location was shattered. According to investigators, the door shattered after it was shot several times.

Authorities say unknown persons ransacked areas of the store and attempted to remove electronics from the store.

This is the fourth time in less than six months that deputies have responded to this particular store for similar incidents.

As deputies cleared the scene from the incident at Verizon Wireless, dispatchers received several calls concerning cars that were entered during the night and had valuable items removed.

Deputies have taken reports of at least 30 cars that were entered that night. In most of the incidents, the cars were unlocked; however, some homeowners are positive they locked their cars.

Some items stolen include laptops, iPods, GPS units and other electronics.

The neighborhoods of Gatlin Point-South, Woodbridge and Eagle Harbor Apartments were the primary target areas in the larcenies.

Homeowners are encouraged to lock and to remove all valuables from their vehicles.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.