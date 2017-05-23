× First Warning Traffic – Road closures in Virginia Beach, Overnight work continues on I-64 and bridge openings for Tuesday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:



Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM

–

VIRGINIA BEACH – London Bridge Road Closures NB

Virginia Beach Public Works has announced an emergency lane closure of a portion of the northbound lane of London Bridge Road between International Parkway and Potters Road to allow for excavation work. The work is part of the cleanup effort from the fuel spill at Naval Air Station on May 11th.

Work will begin Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and will continue each day at those hours until the work is completed.

–

EXPECT DELAYS, STOPPAGES CONTINUE TUESDAY NIGHT ON I-64 NEAR I-264 INTERCHANGE

NORFOLK – Motorists on Interstate 64 should expect delays and repeated stoppages between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Traffic in both directions on I-64 will be slowed and potentially stopped multiple times at the Curlew Drive overpass – near the I-264 interchange – to allow Dominion Virginia Power to transfer high-voltage transmission lines to new, taller towers on either side of I-64. The utility work is in support of Phase I of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

Motorists should give themselves extra time or plan alternate routes if traveling the I-64 corridor in this area between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Monday or Tuesday. Traffic from I-264 east and west ramps to I-64 east will also experience stoppages and delays during this work. (See map below)

During these operations, Virginia State Police and traffic control vehicles will lead motorists in slow processions of 10 mph, beginning at Northampton Boulevard for I-64 east traffic and at Indian River Road for I-64 west traffic.

This slowing of traffic will be repeated several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Each of these processions may end in a complete stoppage of traffic near the Curlew Drive overpass. These stoppages may last as long as 15 minutes at the front of the procession before traffic is released and preparations are made for the next slow procession.

Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, are scheduled as backup dates if weather forces Dominion to postpone its work.

Additionally, Curlew Drive will be closed to traffic at the I-64 overpass from Saturday, May 20, to Monday, May, 22; overnight on Tuesday, May 23; and intermittently the rest of the week as Dominion finishes its work.

–

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE – MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNELS May 19 to Friday, May 26

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures May 24-25 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel: Single lane closure May 23 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Single lane closure May 24 from midnight until 5 a.m. the following morning between MLK Expressway and Effingham Street.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT May 21-27

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Single-lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) under the I-64 overpass May 23-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure on I-64 east and west May 24 and alternating single-lane closure May 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250). Segment II: Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) May 21-25, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Busch Gardens (Exit 243). Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Full closure and single-lane closures as follows: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound May 21-24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound May 22-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure and single-lane closures as follows:

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 21-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure overnight southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 21-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure overnight southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Weather permitting, traffic on I-64 east and west between Military Highway in Norfolk and Greenbrier Parkway will be repeatedly slowed and possibly stopped for a time on May 23 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for utility work over the interstate. The Reversible Roadway will be closed for this project May 23 starting as early as 9 p.m. and ending by 4 a.m. It may be closed additional nights should weather delay the scheduled work. The nights of May 24-25 are scheduled backup dates if weather delays the utility work May 22 or May 23. Single-lane closure westbound starting just before Bay Avenue and ending just before 4 th View Street. One lane will remain open at all times: May 22-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows: May 24 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 21-25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Williamsburg/Jamestown (Exit 242A) and ending just before Camp Peary (Exit 238).

Alternating lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 22-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 22-25 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and May 26 from 5 a.m. to noon. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 22-25 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 26 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Single-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the following ramp. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating closures at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west May 21-25 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the following ramp. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Southbound, Suffolk: Full closures at the following ramps: Alternating closures of the on/off-ramps from I-664 south to College Drive (Exit 8) May 21-25 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. No more than two ramps will be closed at a time. Detours will be in place.

Full closures at the following ramps:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: May 22-25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:

VA-199 (Humelsine Parkway), Williamsburg: Single-lane closure eastbound on Humelsine Parkway between VA-143 (Merrimac Trail) and I-64. One lane will remain open at all times: May 22-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Single-lane closure eastbound on Humelsine Parkway between VA-143 (Merrimac Trail) and I-64. One lane will remain open at all times:

Route 671 (Armory Drive), Franklin: Alternating lane closures across all lanes east and west under US-58. Stoppages up to 15 minutes in both directions are possible during the project: May 23-25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes east and west under US-58. Stoppages up to 15 minutes in both directions are possible during the project: