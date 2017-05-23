Company takes action to replace stolen kids’ toys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Toys were stolen out of the backyard of a Mom battling bone cancer. Debra Welsh said since her fibula was removed, she can no longer be as active with her kids as she used to be.

Atlantic Heating & Cooling heard about what happened and reached out to News 3's Kim Cung about taking action to help the family. On Tuesday, they surprised the Mom and three kids with new toys, including a Barbie Escalade car and Razor scooter with helmets.

Welsh cried happy tears as Brad and Clint from Atlantic Heating & Cooling showed the kids their new toys. She told News 3 it restored her faith in humanity.

RELATED: http://wtkr.com/2017/05/12/toys-stolen-from-gated-backyard-mom-said-theyre-important-because-she-physically-cant-play-with-her-kids/