We meet the women behind a world premier opera on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Arts Festival presents the world premiere of Kept: A Ghost Story. It's a 19th-century story of a wild young woman, the lighthouse keeper she marries, and the dark secrets they share.

Kept marks the first operatic collaboration between composer Kristin Kuster and poet Megan Levad, whose haunting score and vivid poetry illuminate the hearts of these ill-fated lovers.

We meet Kristin and the director of the the Festival’s John Duffy Institute for New Opera, bringing exciting original works like this to the stage.

Kept: A Ghost Story

Thursday, May 25 @ 7:30PM

Sunday, May 28 @ 3:00PM

Attucks Theatre, Norfolk

www.vafest.org

