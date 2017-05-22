We learn what it takes – and what it costs – to save lives on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Volunteer Rescue Squads of Virginia Beach need the support of the community. Not only are they responsible for purchasing vehicles, equipment, uniforms, etc., but purchasing the best equipment available is a priority so they can provide the best patient care possible to Va. Beach residents and visitors.

We meet two local volunteers and learn what is inside a rescue squad ambulance on a typical call - and what it costs.

Visit www.livesneedsaving.org/donate to make a contribution today.

