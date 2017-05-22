Virginia Beach SPCA’s Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit suspended

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach SPCA’s Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit has been suspended after the failing to properly comply with the permit’s conditions, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

According to the VDGIF, the SPCA staff involved in receiving a bald eagle that had to be euthanized after being shot in Chesapeake were working while their permits were suspended.

In a letter to the SPCA, the VDGIF says the SPCA also failed to properly contact the VDGIF Crime Line, failed to properly contact the VDGIF Permits Section and failed to properly contact the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service within 24 hours of receiving the eagle, which violates the Wildlife Rehabilitation permit conditions.

Read the suspension letter here.

The permit is suspended effective immediately and will remain suspended for the remainder of the permit year, which lasts until January 31, 2018.

The SPCA can continue the rehabilitation of any wildlife currently in their care. However, they are not allowed to take in any new or additional wildlife requiring rehabilitation.

The SPCA can apply for renewal of their permit effective February 1, 2018.

The VDGIF says the SPCA has the right to appeal the decision within 30 days of the date of the letter, which was written on May 17.