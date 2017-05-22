Newport News hosting public safety career fair on Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A public safety career fair is happening Tuesday, May 23 in Newport News.

The Newport News Police Department, along with the Newport News Fire Department, Newport News Sheriff’s Office, Newport News Emergency Communications division and Newport News Human Resources, are hosting the event.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room at Newport News Police Headquarters. It is free and open to the public!

Recruiters from each department will be available to speak with job seekers and will have information regarding open positions and job requirements.

Newport News Human Resources will be on-hand to answer any questions applicants may have and computers will be available for individuals to apply for positions they are interested in.