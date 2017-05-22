× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Several rain and storm chances this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for a soggy work week… A cold front will push through the region today then linger along the coast for the next several days. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. We will see a few scattered showers this morning but rain chances will increase for the afternoon. Some storms could mix in but severe weather is not expected. Our biggest threat will be for heavy downpours that could result in ponding on the roads and localized flooding. Highs will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Rain chances will taper off this evening but a few showers are still possible. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We will see clouds skies again tomorrow with more rain. Expect scattered showers through the day with a few storms possible. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms will continue for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Showers (80%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 4 (ModerateighH)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 22nd

1983 F3 Tornado: Nottoway Co, F3 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

2014 Hail/Wind Damage/Weak Tornado Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George.

