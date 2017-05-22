Lane on London Bridge Rd. closed temporarily to allow for excavation work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A portion of the northbound lane of London Bridge Road is being closed to allow for excavation work.

Virginia Beach Public Works announced the emergency lane closure of London Bridge Road between International Parkway and Potters Road.

The work is part of the cleanup effort from the fuel spill at Naval Air Station Oceana on May 11.

U.S. Navy officials say they believe the jet fuel spill was caused by a fuel switch in the wrong position during a tank refueling. The 94,000-gallon spill was first discovered Thursday, May 11 and closed down London Bridge Road until Sunday, May 14.

Road work will start Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It will continue each day at those hours until the work is completed.

The work zone will be south of the intersection at Navy Road and London Bridge Road, north to the intersection of Wolf Street and London Bridge Road. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the immediate vicinity of the work zone.

The work zone speed limit will be 35 miles per hours while work is in progress. Signs, flagging personnel and cones will be in place to enforce the lane restrictions and reduced speed limits.