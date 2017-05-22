× First Warning Forecast: Tracking heavy rain, possible storms this week

Tracking heavy rain, possible storms this week….Get ready for a soggy stretch of weather over the next few days.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect scattered showers as a cold front pushes through the area and lingers near our coast. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, capable of producing some ponding on the roads. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Tuesday, we’ll continue seeing waves of rain move through the area in an on and off fashion. Heavy rain will be possible, along with a few thunderstorms. Watch out for some localized flooding through the day. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Even more wet weather is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. So keep your umbrella handy. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. The sun returns Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Periods of Rain (80%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1983 F3 Tornado: Nottoway Co, F3 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

2014 Hail/Wind Damage/Weak Tornado Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George.

