MANCHESTER, England – Emergency crews are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena.

Ariana Grande was performing at the time.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Police say there are number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.

“Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.