‘5 Days to Fit & Fab’ – Top 5 trends in active wear for 2017

Kicking off our ‘5 Days to Fit & Fab’ with some fabulous fitness fashions that you can wear all day long!

The athleisure trend does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, workout clothes have evolved into something sexier that can be worn at the gym and for a night out on the town. Lindsay Bangel with Labl Fitness & Fashion teamed up with News 3's Kristen Crowley to show us the top 5 trends in athleisure for 2017.

Here are the top trends you will see more of this year inside and outside of the gym!

High waist leggings - Flattering, functional and supportive!

Crop Tops/Sports bras - More women are baring their mid-section and crop tops are making a major comeback!

High Necklines - Flattering to all body types, high necklines give you a sophisticated silhouette while offering maximum support.

Bold colors/Patterns - Patterns are in! Floral, graphic or mesh. You will see more daring designs popping up everywhere!

Track pants/Joggers - Superior in comfort and style. Joggers are flattering and fashionable enough to wear out at night.

