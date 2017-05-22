3 Norfolk-based Navy ships depart for Fleet Week New York

NORFOLK, Va. – Three Norfolk-based U.S. Navy ships and personnel left Monday to participate in Fleet Week New York.

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) along with several hundred Marines, the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG-56), and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Monterey (CG-61) all left Naval Station Norfolk Monday morning.

The ships will enter New York Harbor for the Parade of Ships on Wednesday, May 24 to officially kick off the 2017 Fleet Week New York.

In addition to the three Norfolk-based ships, the USS Zephyr (PC 8) and the USS Lassen (DDG 82) are sailing in from Naval Station Mayport; and several U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol craft will come in from Annapolis. One of the U.S. Navy’s oceanographic research ships, the RV Neil Armstrong (AGOR-27) will also participate.

The United States Coast Guard is sending two cutters to participate. The USCGC Hamilton will be coming in from Charleston, South Carolina; and the USCGC Katherine Walker, known as the ‘Keeper of the New York Harbor’ will participate right in her own backyard.

Canada is also sending one of their ships to participate. The HMCS Glace Bay is heading to New York from CFB Halifax for the festivities.

Check out the full schedule of events of 2017 Fleet Week New York.