Virginia Beach couple transforms truck to help homeless community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach couple is taking action for the homeless community in the city.

Jeremiah and Rachel Fjeld recently formed “99 for the 1”.

“We saw an overwhelming amount of homeless people here and we thought what can we do to help with the situation,” Jeremiah said.

About three or four months ago, they purchased an old truck and transformed it into a mobile outreach truck where homeless people can go to get basic necessities.

Inside, there are hygiene products, food, and clothes.

The couple plans to install a shower soon.

Each Saturday, they stop at different locations along the ocean front as well as the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center.

“Being mobile allows us to be places where nobody else can be. Some guys that may live out in the woods or that have a campsite or just really anti-social, they don’t want to be a setting like this where they’re kind of spotlighted. So it just gives us more opportunity.”

The goal for the couple is to have buses throughout the seven cities.

“The hope is to give them something that reminds them of being in a normal situation to hopefully get them back in a normal situation.”

It’s some Carlos Cooper tells News 3 he appreciates.

“This is beautiful. I’m glad they come out here and do this type of thing for us when we don’t have and when we’re down and out,” Cooper said.

The Fjeld’s are now working on a shoe drive.

To find out more about “99 for the 1″and the shoe drive, click here or email the Fjeld’s at 994the1@gmail.com.