Lexi Thompson wins 2017 LPGA Kingsmill Championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – 22-year-old LPGA star Lexi Thompson began her week in Williamsburg by sky diving to her Pro-Am tee time. After descending upon the River Course at Kingsmill, Lexi spent the weekend ascending up the leaderboard.

With an all-time tournament scoring record of 20-under par, Thompson is a wire-to-wire winner at the 2017 LPGA Kingsmill Championship presented by JTBC. It’s her first victory at Kingsmill and the eighth of her LPGA Tour career.

Lexi opened the tournament with a 6-under par round of 65 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round. Thompson was atop the leaderboard after each of the tournament’s four rounds, finishing the weekend with the lowest cumulative score in tournament history. Annika Sorenstam held the previous record with a 19-under par mark in 2008.

Lexi outpaced In Gee Chun who finished in second place with a score of 15-under par.