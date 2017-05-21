× First Warning Forecast: Soggy stretch ahead, grab the rain gear!

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a soggy stretch ahead. Grab that rain gear!

The frontal system that has been to our south will lift north tonight as a warm front. A chance for rain Monday morning, with more showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may become heavy at times. We could see anywhere from a half inch to an inch of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

On Tuesday, we’re tracking an area of low pressure that could bring us heavy rain at times. You will want to watch out for localized flooding. This will be a slow moving system. Highs will be in the low and mid 70s. The low will push offshore Tuesday night.

We’re tracking yet another disturbance that will bring us some rain for Wednesday. Showers and possible storms especially in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Looks like rain will continue overnight and into Thursday. Expect scattered showers throughout the day on Thursday.

Finally, it is looking like a dry day on Friday! High pressure will build in with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday is looking dry as well with highs in the lower 80s. More showers and storms possible for Sunday as another disturbance moves through the area.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance for a shower late (25%). Lows in the low and mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms (70%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Rain with a possible thunderstorm (60%). Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health for Saturday



Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.