18-year-old Norfolk homicide victim identified

NORFOLK, VA. - An 18-year-old Norfolk high school senior was shot and later died from her injuries on Sunday.

Norfolk Police officers were called out to the 1300 block of Lead Street in the Mission College Neighborhood around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday and found 18-year-old Nateria Powell with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the Sentara General Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police arrested 19-year-old Lamontraye McAdams. He's been charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Powell's family tells News 3 the two teens were friends and were hanging out the night before the shooting. Powell's aunt said they got in an argument Saturday night and the tension may have carried over into Sunday morning.

Powell's cousin Randesha Powell said McAdams told her her the shooting was an accident but many family members disagree.

Powell's mother Melinda Daniels said her daughter was shot in the face.

Powell was a senior at Maury High School and was expected to graduate in three weeks. Her family plans to walk in her honor.

Norfolk Public Schools released this statement on Monday: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the fate of one of our own students in what appears to be a senseless tragedy. Our sincerest condolences go out to the victim's family and those in the community who are affected by this unfortunate incident. We are offering support to students and staff who have also been shaken by this news and have arranged for grief counselors at the school. Another light has been extinguished by violence. We trust that justice will prevail against the perpetrator of this unspeakable act."

McAdams is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail. He appeared for an arraignment Monday morning. He will be back in court Thursday May 25th for a bond hearing.