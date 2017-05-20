Navy ‘anxious’ to start working with Norfolk-area shipyards

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) issued a statement regarding the Navy working with local shipyards for its ships’ maintenance availabilities.

“The Navy values the workforce in Norfolk and is anxious to get started with this work as soon as possible. In anticipation of a FY17 budget, the Navy issued request for proposals (RFP) for the three Norfolk availabilities (Mason, Whidbey Island, Nitze) on April 1, 8 and 22, respectively. Additionally, in conjunction with the May 5 budget signing, the Navy issued a request for information (RFI) asking industry to accelerate their proposals. Not all industry partners were willing to meet an accelerated competitive proposal submission timeline which resulted in no change to the original RFP submission dates. To date, the Navy has only received proposals on Whidbey Island. The Navy is ready to award these contracts as soon as possible after receiving the proposals. Additionally, the Navy is more than willing to accelerate the scheduled start dates of these availabilities once a contract is awarded.”