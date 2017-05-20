Kempsville Recreation Center grand opening delayed due to construction

Virginia Beach, Va. — The opening of the new Kempsville Recreation Center has been rescheduled for June 29th at 11 A.M.

The new facility was originally scheduled to open on June 8th.

Officials with Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation say they want to make sure the new center lives up to expectations, which is why they’re giving contractors more time to complete the project.

Michael J. Kalvort, director of Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, says “I hope that once guests enter the building and see how beautiful it is… they’ll forgive the delays and make visiting the center part of their weekly activities.”

Grand opening celebrations include a number of opportunities for residents to enjoy including: Free admission, tours, fitness demos, food trucks, giveaways, and full access to the pool.

Kalvort knows citizens are anxious for the grand opening, but wants to ensure “the city is committed to making sure the center is perfect before opening.”