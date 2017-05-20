Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries to open Chesapeake location

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Family-friendly diner Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is opening its second Virginia location in Chesapeake.

The new restaurant, located at 1445 Sam’s Drive, Suite 103, will open on May 22.

“We are very excited to bring good times and great food to the fine folks in Chesapeake,” said Alex Tzekovsky, franchise owner for the Chesapeake restaurant. “Hwy 55 already has a stellar reputation for having the best burgers you’ll find anywhere and we can’t wait to open our doors for our new neighbors and old friends.”

Tzekovsky is planning several other locations in the Hampton Roads area in the coming years. Hwy 55 also has a restaurant in Blacksburg.

The chain has more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world.

Tzekovsky will donate 10 percent of the sales from the restaurant’s first three days to the charity For Kids, one of the largest providers for homeless families in Virginia.

Hwy 55 Chesapeake’s hours are 11 am – 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am – 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call the restaurant at 757-301-9707.