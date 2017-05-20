ALDI to hold hiring event for stores in Gloucester, Hampton, Newport News, Williamsburg

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Grocery store chain ALDI is hosting another hiring event.

This time the event will take place at the Quality Inn Gloucester on 6639 Forest Hill Avenue.

The company is looking for employees to work at its Gloucester, Hampton, Newport News and Williamsburg locations.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Store associates will make a starting wage of $12.50 per hour. Shift managers will make a starting wage of $17.00 per hour. ALDI offers full health insurance, dental coverage and 401K for staff working at least 25 hours a week.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply and available to work any time between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday – Sunday.