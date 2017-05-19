Water in Portsmouth may smell and taste different due to algae

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Water in Portsmouth may smell and taste different, the city announced Friday.

The water distribution system has a taste and odor “event” that is being caused by naturally occurring algae.

The algae blooms in lakes and the city said they are taking action to take control of the change.

Portsmouth officials said the water is safe to drink.

Parts of other cities, like Chesapeake, may also be affected because some areas get their water supply from Portsmouth.

