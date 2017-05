Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown reveal the impressive gesture from Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins to an injured teen. Plus, with organized team activities (OTAs) set to start next week, a Redskins rookie explains the difference between college football and the NFL.

Plus, Mitch Brown reports on round two of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship, including why the tournament's leader has a bit of extra support this year.