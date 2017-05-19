SUPERNATURAL back to back episodes, Thursday 5/25 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Keep Calm and Carry On” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

MAMA WINCHESTER IS BACK — Dean (Jensen Ackles) is overwhelmed as he comes face to face with his mom, Mary Winchester (guest star Samantha Smith). Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) is fighting for his life after Toni, from the Woman of Letters, shot him. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1201). Original airdate 10/13/2016.

“Mamma Mia” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

RICK SPRINGFIELD GUEST STARS — Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) have a lead on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and set out to rescue him. Dean is uncomfortable with putting Mary in danger but she insists on going along. Meanwhile, Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) is tipped off that Lucifer has taken over the body of rock star Vince Vicente (guest star Rick Springfield). Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1202). Original airdate 10/20/2016.