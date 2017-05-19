× Squadron of the Month: VAW-121 Bluetails

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – Each month News 3 is honored to introduce you to the men and women serving our country from right here in Hampton Roads.

Our May Squadron of the Month is VAW-121 Bluetails.

The Bluetails are an Airborne Early Warning and Command and control squadron operating the E-2D Hawkeye based at NAS Norfolk.

The squadron also provides strike control, area surveillance, search and rescue guidance, navigational assistance, communications relay and drug interdiction.

They’re currently a part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and they deploy aboard USS Nimitz.

Although they’re officially known as the “Griffins,” VAW-121 is more commonly known as the “Bluetails” as shown in their distinctive markings.