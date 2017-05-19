Police investigate after two men shot on Bagnall Road in Norfolk late Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after two men were reportedly shot on Bagnall Road late Thursday night.

Police responded around 11:50 p.m. to the 900 block of Bagnall Road after reports of a gunshot disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

A short time later, a 30-year-old man walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Both men were reportedly shot on Bagnall Road.

There is no suspect information at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

